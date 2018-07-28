RailRiders Celebrate 25th Anniversary of ‘The Sandlot’ with Director, Actor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- The cult classic youth baseball film "The Sandlot" turns 25 this year, and the milestone was recognized at Saturday night's RailRiders game.

It was "Sandlot Night" at PNC Field in Moosic. The first pitch at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game was thrown out by one of the actors from the movie as well as the film's writer/director.

David Mickey Evans, who co-wrote and directed the film, lived in Wilkes-Barre when he was a boy. At age 5, his mother moved him and his younger brother out to California, inspiring parts of the story that would become "The Sandlot." Evans also provided the voice of the film's narrator.

It's been 25 years since the movie about a bunch of young baseball players was released.

Actor Patrick Renna, who played "Ham" Porter, was also there to greet fans and sign autographs.

As part of the celebration, 2,500 "Ham" Porter bobbleheads were given away.