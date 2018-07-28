Memorial Golf Tournament

LIVE: St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon 2018
EXETER, Pa. -- Golfers hit the links in memory of a young man from Luzerne County.

The annual tournament at Four Seasons golf course in Exeter is in memory of 28-year-old Adam Slamas who died in 2014.

Money raised goes to a foundation in his name.

Every year, that foundation gives a student from the Wyoming Valley a scholarship.

"It's a beautiful way to keep the memory and spirit of someone we hold dear alive and to do right by our community at the same time," said Shane Moran of Kingston.

People tested their golf skills with closest-to-the-hole contests and other competitions.

