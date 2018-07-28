Kyle Busch Wins Gander Outdoors 150, Ties Truck Series Wins Record

Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the Gander Outdoors 150, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway. The win was Busch's 51st in the series, tying him for most all-time with NASCAR Hall of Famer, Ron Hornaday Jr.

