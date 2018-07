Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Flames damaged homes in Pottsville Saturday night.

Crews were called to East Norwegian Street around 6 p.m.

Firefighters used ladder trucks to get to the upper floors of one double-block home. Flames spread to another home next door.

Crews blocked off that part of East Norwegian Street.

It's not clear how many people were living here at the time. There is no word if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.