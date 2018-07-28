Electric City Aquarium Holds Job Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den at The Marketplace at Steamtown is holding a job fair this weekend.

The owners are looking for an aquarist and a reptile den zookeeper in addition to other positions in guest relations.

Newswatch 16 spoke with some hopeful applicants who are excited about the opportunity to join the aquarium set to open in several weeks.

"For me, I think it'd be perfect to be able to stay at home with my family and still be able to do what I love," said Hayley Tlatenchi of Wilkes-Barre.

The job fair continues on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. inside the aquarium's soon-to-be gift shop.

The aquarium is set to open in a few weeks.