Daniel Suarez Wins Pole at Pocono After Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch Fail Inspection

July 28, 2018

Kevin Harvick completed a lap in 50.633, hitting 177.750 MPH to initially win the pole for the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway; however, Harvick -- as well as Kyle Busch, who finished second -- failed post race inspection. As a result, third place finisher Daniel Suarez was elevated to pole sitter for Sunday's race.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

