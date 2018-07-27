Troy Fair Weathers the Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Pa. -- Workers at the Troy Fair were forced to take down the amusement rides because of the flooding in Bradford County this week.

Instead of amusement rides, there are now mud puddles in an empty lot at the Troy Fairgrounds

The Troy Fair celebrated its 143rd year this week.

Ask fairgoer Robert Walters and he'll tell you it's rained for most of it.

"We were here Monday in the rain, Tuesday in the rain, and today maybe in the rain," said Walters.

"Between the storm drain running into the ride area and the creek coming over the banks, it's been a very trying season for the first part," said Troy Fair president Cathy Jenkins.

To keep flood waters from damaging the fair rides, workers lined the grounds with sandbags.

Jenkins says the rain kept coming.

"The next day it hit again. It just kept hitting higher and higher, so they had to close everything down, and on the last morning, the water came over the creek so at that point they had to take down all of the rides and take them out of here," Jenkins explained.

"It's a little sad that some of the rides aren't running but it's cool that even though it rained a lot, the fair is still open," Isabelle Cummings said.

Cummings came to the fair with her Aunt Joi to see some of the free shows and of course, the food.

Folks expecting to pay $8 when they get to the front gate might be surprised. Because the rides had to be taken down, admission has dropped to $5.

"That's good," Walters said. "We save a couple of dollars but I feel sorry for the fair because they've lost that revenue."

"We've lost three shows, a big concert, two tractor pulls, plus the gate admission. I mean it's going to be a big hit but we just say we're going on. Things will be OK and hopefully next year will be a better year," Jenkins added.

The Troy Fair wraps up at 11 p.m. on Saturday.