SCRANTON, Pa. -- Authorities consider the death of a Lackawanna County Prison inmate suspicious.

The coroner confirms a 27-year-old man was found unresponsive Friday afternoon at the prison in Scranton.

He died at the hospital just before 4 p.m.

The inmate's name has not yet been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week.

Scranton police and the Lackawanna County District Attorney's office are investigating the death of the inmate in Scranton.