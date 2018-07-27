× State Attorney General Appeals to Pope Francis

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One day after petitioning the Pope for help getting a report into clergy sex abuse in the church released, the state’s top cop was in Wyoming County on Friday.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro tells Newswatch 16 he reached out to Pope Francis because of his calls for transparency in the Catholic Church.

“I reached out to him because here in Pennsylvania there are clergy that are simply not heading his words. Leaders of the Catholic Church who are not following his example and going down the path that he laid out,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro was in Tunkhannock to commend officials for their work passing a new opioid law.