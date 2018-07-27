LIVE: St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon 2018
Make A Donation to the St. Joseph’s Center Telethon Here

Southern Columbia football encore

Posted 6:56 pm, July 27, 2018, by

After a 16-0 season and a 'AA' State Championship was does Southern Columbia do for an encore?  How about an even better sequel!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s