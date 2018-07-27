Sharks At The Marketplace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- This weekend will bring "Shark Week" to an end on the Discovery Channel, but it's just the start to shark action in Scranton.

The Electric City Aquarium inside the Marketplace at Steamtown isn't open yet, but the some of the sharks that will be featured inside are getting used to their new homes.

These sharks join some other aquatic animals getting acclimated to their new homes inside the Marketplace at Steamtown before the aquarium opens in Scranton.

If everybody does well, we should be open within 30 days, 40 days at the latest," said owner Cliff Grosvenor. "If we have any problems, setbacks, we're going to get there as soon as we can for everybody. Everybody's anxious they can't wait till this opens and we're doing the best we can."

The owner of the aquarium tells Newswatch 16 these blacktip reef sharks look small now, but that's because they're young. Within two years, they'll grow to be about five feet long.

"We have a few stingrays that are going to go in the pool as well, like some cownose rays with a southern stingray."

The manager of the Marketplace brought her nephews to get a sneak peek at the aquarium and interact with some stingrays in the touch tank

"Cliff gave me a little piece of a fish and I actually fed one of the stingrays," said Jennifer Warnetsky.

Warnetsky can't wait for the folks to experience the new addition.

"The public gets to come in and see how two storefronts can change into an aquarium inside of a mall. it's just incredible," Warnetsky said.

If you want to dive into the action, the Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den will be holding an internship and job fair this weekend.