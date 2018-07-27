Rain Delays at the PA State Little League Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIAR CREEK, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania State Little League Tournament is in the Berwick area this week. All week long teams have had to deal with rain.

Lehigh Little League players celebrate after their semifinal win in the Pennsylvania State Little League Baseball Tournament near Berwick.

"Very exciting. We're just trying to enjoy it and have a good time with it," Jon Spinosa said.

Throughout the week, eight teams have competed at Ber-Vaughn Park near Berwick for a possible spot in the Little League World Series. But they've had some obstacles.

"We knew based on the forecast that this week was going to be a challenge. We just didn't realize, maybe nobody realized what kind of challenge this was going to be," Larry Clausen said.

Tournament Director Larry Clausen tells Newswatch 16 games were canceled on Wednesday because of the rain. Other games were pushed back throughout the week.

"It's been a very trying week for teams locked in hotels and us, our long days. 13, 14 hour days just to keep everything going," Clausen said.

One of the toughest challenges the Berwick Little League had was keeping the field playable after it was under six inches of water.

Berwick Little League officials are covering the field between games. Parents and coaches are grateful.

"The weather's been really tough, but I'll tell you, the crew at Berwick has been fantastic. They've been getting the fields ready every day," Paul Erfle said.

"It's one thing that you can't control and Berwick people can't control here. Berwick has done a great job of taking care of the field and getting it covered, stuff like that," Spinosa said.

The state championship game was supposed to be played Saturday but was pushed back to Sunday because of the rain. The winner advances to the Eastern Regional Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut. Whoever wins that tournament represents the Mid Atlantic Region at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.