× Paving to Begin on Part of Route 309 in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are to set to begin paving a long stretch of roadway in Luzerne County.

The road’s been ripped up for two weeks. Now, the blacktop is going on.

Crews were back on Route 309 in the Wilkes-Barre area early Friday morning.

They’re paving a stretch between Ashley and Wilkes-Barre Township.

The work is going on in the mornings here in Luzerne County.