NASCAR Fans Hope Rain Holds Off

POCONO RACEWAY — NASCAR fans will call Pocono Raceway near Long Pond home this weekend.

The July race always draws a good crowd.

One crew came from Schuylkill County looking for drier land.

“We’ve been out the last week pumping basements, cleaning out the roads, and it’s just nice to get away from it for a couple days,” said Hunter Dietrich, Klingerstown.

Throughout the day, there were some threats of rainy weather.

Lindsay Pratt from West Chester is staying optimistic, but watching the dark skies with a close eye.

“It’s been really nice. Back home it was hot and humid but today it’s been breezy and nice so hopefully, the rain holds off for the remainder of the day,” said Lindsay Pratt, West Chester.

Of course, the hope is that it doesn’t rain but if Mother Nature decides not to cooperate those staying in RVs, well they have it easy when it comes to staying dry but those sleeping in tents, they have to get creative.

“My daughter came up with this design with all tarps over us to prevent, to go around the tents and stuff,” said Jody Wojnar, Hegins.

“Those lovely contraptions of zip ties and tarps, ropes. It took a couple hours of planning but overall we accomplished what we were going for to keep dry,” said Dietrich.

Other say they are hoping for the best, especially on race day.

“That’s one thing if it’s bad weather today but if it’s bad weather on Sunday, that will be a different story,” said Steve Pratt, West Chester.

The Gander Outdoor 400 takes place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

