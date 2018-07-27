× More Indecent Assault Charges Against Scranton Doctor Accused of Fondling Female Pre-med Student

SCRANTON, Pa. — A doctor in Scranton accused of fondling a med student is facing more charges.

More alleged victims have come forward, accusing Doctor Joel Laury of sex crimes.

Dr. Joel Laury was silent as he walked out of the Lackawanna County Courthouse after he was charged with more counts of indecent assault as well as indecent exposure.

These new charges come a month after Laury, an allergist in Scranton, was charged with indecent assault on June 26 for allegedly inappropriately touching a 20-year-old female college student who was his job shadow here at his office on Olive Street.

Now two more alleged victims have contacted authorities, saying they were touched inappropriately.

Investigators say one of those victims is a 13-year-old girl.

Laury’s attorney says the accusations slander a well-respected doctor.

“He’s a physician for 23 years, never had a complaint against him, these kinds of allegations, they’re going to have a chilling effect on every physician who treating a patient,” said attorney Paul Walker.

According to court paperwork, both victims came forward to authorities after seeing reports of Dr. Laury’s arrest on the news.

Court papers show one of the alleged victims is a pre-med college student who has been a patient of Laury’s since the age of 12.

During her yearly check-up in August 2017, Laury offered her a job shadow with him.

Investigator say during training, he took her into an exam room and told her to take off her shirt and bra, saying he would show her had to use a stethoscope by using it on her.

Another time, Laury had them both get undressed and allegedly made them examine each other on the exam table.

She quit the job shadow that day.

Court papers show the 13-year-old girl was being examined by Laury in an exam room with her mother present earlier this year.

Investigators say when the mother turned to speak with a nurse, Laury put his hands between the teen’s legs.

Court papers show during an interview with investigators the child told them Laury touched her underneath her underwear on her skin.

“This is going to have a chilling effect on doctors now who examine patients, who are trying to teach other people how to examine patients,” said Walker.

According to the State Board of Medicine as of June 27, Joel Laury had his license to practice as a medical physician and surgeon temporarily suspended, pending a hearing, on the grounds that his continued practice with the Commonwealth may be an immediate and clear danger to the public health and safety.

This essentially means he can no longer see patients at this time.

Laury is currently out on $50,000 unsecured bail for each count.