Knoebels Open Again after Rainy Week

July 27, 2018

KNOEBELS AMUSEMENT RESORT -- Knoebels Amusement Resort in Northumberland County reopened Friday morning after rain and flash flooding forced the park to close for about three days earlier this week.

Park spokesperson Stacy Ososkie said most of the rides and food stands were open for park-goers Friday morning.

Heavy rain led to flash flooding in the park earlier this week.

Park workers dismantled some rides and attractions as the water was rising and take all that equipment to safety.

On Thursday as the water receded, workers began to clean the park and reassemble the rides.

Folks who came to Knoebels on Friday said they were happy that the park was open and said it looked like nothing had happened in the park.

The Crystal Pool remains closed for cleaning and will likely reopen next week.

