Interstate 81 Crash Causing Traffic Problems in Luzerne County

AVOCA, Pa. -- A four-car crash on Interstate 81 northbound near Avoca is causing traffic headaches.
Crews on scene say the crash near exit 178 happened around 4 p.m. on Friday.
According to officials, both northbound lanes were closed for around a half an hour.
One lane is now reopened but traffic is still slow moving.
Officials tell Newswatch 16 there were no serious injuries reported in the crash in Luzerne County.
41.339175 -75.734848
1 Comment
lickerblisters
I’m never gonna get up to the Go Joe festivities on time now! THIS IS BULLSH#T!