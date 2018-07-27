Interstate 81 Crash Causing Traffic Problems in Luzerne County

AVOCA, Pa. -- A four-car crash on Interstate 81 northbound near Avoca is causing traffic headaches.

Crews on scene say the crash near exit 178 happened around 4 p.m. on Friday.

According to officials, both northbound lanes were closed for around a half an hour.

One lane is now reopened but traffic is still slow moving.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 there were no serious injuries reported in the crash in Luzerne County.

1 Comment