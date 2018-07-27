Go Joe 21: Day 5 Liveblog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The end of Go Joe's 21st birthday is almost here!

The fifth and final day of Go Joe 21 kicked off in Matamoras, Pike County Friday morning.

Joe plans to ride through the Paupack, Hawley, and Carbondale areas before ending at Marywood University.

While in Carbondale, Joe plans to make a pit stop at the Anthracite Hotel in Carbondale. There will be a "Party on the Rooftop" fundraiser for Go Joe 21 and the St. Joseph's Center.

Joe Snedeker is working his way to the St. Joseph's Telethon at the university.

You can watch the telethon live on WNEP Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Go Joe 21 raises money for kids and adults with disabilities helped by St. Joseph's Center in Scranton.

