SCRANTON, Pa. — A game of hoops was played in the heart of Scranton on Friday night.

Basketball players braved the wet weather for Lackawanna County’s Three On Three Tournament.

The annual event tipped off along Wyoming Avenue.

Money raised in downtown Scranton goes to high school basketball programs in Lackawanna County as well as Coaches vs. Cancer.

The event runs through Saturday in Lackawanna County.