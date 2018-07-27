× Fire at Former Dollar Store in Waymart Shuts Down Route 6

WAYMART, Pa. — A fire damaged a former dollar store in Wayne County.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday at the former Dollar General along Roosevelt Highway in Waymart.

Crews say the majority of the flames were put out in 25 minutes. However, smoke is still pouring from the place.

Firefighters from all over Wayne County have been working put the fire out.

Fire officials say no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and there are no injuries that they’re aware of yet.

However, the whole roof of this old Dollar General was destroyed in Friday morning's fire.

A fire marshall was called to the scene to help figure out a cause on this fire.

"It was fully involved. There was nothing left. All through the roof already all the way from the back half to the front half of the building," said Waymart Fire Chief Shawn Vinton.

Route 6 has been closed down both ways as crews continue to put this fire out. A detour is in place.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

