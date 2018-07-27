× Concert in Shenandoah Honors the Dorsey Brothers

SHENANDOAH — There will be a concert held in Shenandoah Friday night to honor the Dorsey Brothers.

In the 1920s and 1930s, the Dorsey Brothers were a big name in music.

“They were the top 10 of the record selling list,” Greater Shenandoah Area Historical Society Board Member Andy Ulicny said. “They would always be in that top 10 list.”

Two brothers, Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, grew up in Shenandoah. If you ask around in the community, you’ll find people who have either heard of them or know people who knew them, including the owner of a barbershop downtown.

“The guys, I cut their hair for years, grew up with them,” Catizone’s Barbershop owner John Catizone said.

The brothers were a big influence in the Big Band era of music. Frank Sinatra sang with them and Elvis Presley performed on their show in the 1950s. A tribute concert will be held Friday night in the Dorsey Brothers honor.

“It should be an exciting concert featuring the Dorsey Brothers music,” Ulicny said. “I don’t know that we’ve had anything like this since back in the big band era.”

Shenandoah takes pride in the brothers and their legacy. You can find all sorts of memorabilia and information about the brothers at the Greater Shenandoah Area Historical Society Museum.

“We produced all sorts of unique people with unique talents and the Dorsey Brothers are among the biggest names we ever produced,” Ulicny said. “(We’re) very, very proud of that heritage.”

Due to a chance of rain, the concert has been moved to Shenandoah Valley High School. It starts at 7 p.m.