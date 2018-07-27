LIVE: St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon 2018
Christmas in July Event Supplies Food for Those in Need

Posted 7:49 pm, July 27, 2018

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Christmas in July event gave families in need the gift of food on Friday in Luzerne County.

The yearly food drive at Weinberg Food Bank in Jenkins Township saw 53 area businesses raise nearly eight tons of food.

The United Way started the program because people donate food generously doing the holiday season but not in the summer.

UGI Utilities also helped with the food drive.

“We know there’s a population of our customers and people in our community who will always need some help and that’s why we are so supportive of programs, whether the economy’s good or bad, we want to be there to support the communities we serve,” said Ann Blaskiewicz.

In addition to getting food, the Christmas in July event raised $22,000 for reading programs in Luzerne County.

