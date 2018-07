× Two Arrested for Armed Robbery in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Two men are locked up in connection with a robbery in Union County.

Police say Ivan Small, 37, and Anthony Scott, 29, both of Lewisburg, robbed the Short Stop Market on North Derr Drive in Lewisburg around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say Small had a gun and forced the clerk to open the register.

Officers tracked down Small through surveillance video.

Scott faces conspiracy charges related to the robbery.