Talkback 16 focuses on the heavy rain and flooding. One caller believes something can be done to protect properties.
Talkback 16: Heavy Rain and Flooding
-
Talkback 16: Sentencing, Rain, Loud Commercials
-
Talkback 16: Fireworks and Rain
-
Talkback 16: Police Officer in Trouble, Rain, Tiger Woods
-
Talkback 16: Work Zone Crash, Pets in the Heat
-
Talkback 16: Mailbox Explosion
-
-
Talkback 16: Roseanne and Potholes
-
Talkback 16: Teacher Strikes, Immigration
-
Talkback 16: State Trooper Crash, Pets and Fireworks, Ally the Ladybug
-
Talkback 16: President Trump’s Meeting with Putin, Talkback Callers
-
Talkback 16: Children Separated from Parents at the Border
-
-
Talkback 16: Picking Up Trash, Tractor Trailer Drivers
-
Talkback 16: Animals
-
Talkback 16: Pierogies and PennDOT Trucks