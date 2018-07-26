× Son in Custody, Being Questioned in Shooting Death of Father

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — The man wanted for questioning in a homicide in Luzerne County is in custody, according to Larksville police.

Ulysses Denman is being questioned by state police in the shooting death of his father on Tuesday.

Several police departments surrounded the Denman home on Washington Avenue in Larksville Wednesday night.

Inside that home, investigators say William Denman, 64, was shot twice in the head with a small-caliber weapon. His body was found Tuesday.

Investigators say a person of interest in this homicide case is Ulysses Denman, 20, of Larksville. State police said he is the son of the victim.

A neighbor reported seeing Ulysses Denman going back into that home on Wednesday.