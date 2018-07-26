RVs Rolling into Pocono Raceway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO RACEWAY -- RVs lining up on Long Pond Road in Tunkhannock Township can only mean one thing, another NASCAR weekend is near.

The weather leading up to Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway hasn't been ideal, but these fans are rolling in under sunny skies.

"Anytime anyone comes to Pocono Raceway, they come to enjoy themselves. Rain, shine, everyone enjoys themselves. You visit other campers, you come on over, you come on over, you know and we just go with the elements," said Charlie Park of Beaver Meadows.

A group from Luzerne County hasn't missed a race since the 1970s and make sure their campsite is secure for any kind of weather.

Red Gardner from West Hazleton says he was surprised with all the rain this week, their spot is relatively dry.

"I'll tell you what, it really surprised me. I thought this place would be a lot more wetter. It's real nice and dry now and stuff like that so hopefully, tomorrow we are supposed to get showers but then the weekend is supposed to be nice, so we are hoping for a good race weekend," said Gardner.

But in some parts of the infield, you might need some rain boots or a swimsuit.

For one crew from New York, being underwater has been a trend this week. At the start, they were supposed to be at Hershey Park, but that got flooded. Now they are here at Pocono Raceway and part of their campsite is a little flooded, too. But they are making the best of it.

"We've just got to make it work, you know? We've been dealing with it for days and this is nothing so we are going to have fun," said Krista Meder, Stocktown, New York.

"This is our weekend, this is how it's been. We were supposed to go to Hershey with them and then we got here and saw this and I thought, 'oh, well, the kids will have fun,'" said Michelle Myers, Stocktown, New York.

And with some drier weather in the forecast, these fans are ready for a great weekend ahead.

The Gander Outdoor 400 takes place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.