Rain, Wind Damage in Lycoming County

MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some people in Lycoming County believe their property was damaged by more than just the rain.

In Moreland Township, homeowners say high winds ripped hundreds of trees out from their roots.

"We heard heavy winds and pounding rain and heard the crash and looked out," Toby Wagner recalled.

Earlier this week after a rainstorm, Wagner says he came outside to see the roof ripped right off his garage here near Muncy.

Now there's a path through this field behind his home leading straight into the woods.

"I don't know if they'll call it a tornado or not but the trees out back there down in all kinds of directions."

After the storm, neighbors were finding pieces of metal about a half a mile away from this farm.

"I thought everything was fine until I woke up and saw the extent of the damage," Thomas Sanguedolce said.

Sanguedolce found a piece of metal in his front yard. He says a surge of high winds knocked pictures off the walls and woke him up.

Sanguedolce and his wife Pat showed us around their property.

"There's got to be about 100 trees down here all throughout my property. Several big ones just missed the house, literally just missed the house," Sanguedolce said.

The couple thinks the constant rain may have softened some of the tree roots, making it easier for them to be pulled out of the ground.

According to Newswatch 16's chief meteorologist Kurt Aaron, over the past five days, parts of central Pennsylvania have seen the highest rainfall totals ever recorded over a five-day span.

Ted Barbour lives near Cogan Station. He's been keeping track of the rain.

"20 inches in five days is just outrageous. It's just outrageous," Barbour said.

"I thank God that, again, no one was hurt. All of this can be fixed. A lot of work, but it can be fixed," Sanguedolce said.

Newswatch 16 has reached out to the National Weather Service in hopes of eventually finding out what caused the damage in Moreland Township.