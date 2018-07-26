Power To Save: Solar-powered Lights in the Electric City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A big repair project in Scranton is illuminating the Power to Save.

More than 100 volunteers with NeighborWorks NEPA will fix 20 homes in the Electric City next week,

They will paint, repair porches and put wheelchair ramps on homes.

They will also be installing free solar powered exterior lights.

"They don't use any electricity at all. They're also easy to install. We have volunteers install them at homes. They're not connected to a homeowner's electric at all," said Todd Pousley.

The NeighborWorks Light the Town program is providing the solar-powered lights for folks in Scranton.