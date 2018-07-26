× Neighors Lend Helping Hand During Flood Cleanup in Luzerne County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some folks in the Back Mountain of Luzerne County spent all of Thursday morning digging out their driveways because of Wednesday’s flooding.

A shared private driveway off Chase Road in Jackson Township looked more like a river during the heavy rain.

“Oh, the water was running down off the mountain, unbelievable! It was just more than we’ve ever seen since probably 2007,” Perry Hogrebe said.

“It flooded everything, washed out the roads. It was nuts,” Joel Smith said.

However, once things dried off, people in the Back Mountain were happy to get to work.

“Thank God it stopped raining! That rain yesterday I don’t know how many inches an hour, but it was just insane,” Smith said.

The families that share the private road say they’ve been cleaning up for the last five hours and they say everyone has been pitching in.

“We’ve had a great help from the neighbors. We’ve had everybody come in. The guy brought the excavator in, we’ve had another machine here today. So, it’s just fantastic. We’ve had like four different neighbors helping us out today,” Hogrebe said.

Neighbors plan to chip in to cover the cost of repairing the driveway.

They expect it will be a couple of weeks before everything is back to normal, but they’re relieved to know that when the going gets tough they have one another.