Montour County Residents Thankful for Sun

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- On Wednesday, the intersection of Route 54 and Washingtonville Road in Derry Township was under water. 14 hours later, traffic was flowing freely through the intersection that was overtaken by flood water. The sun seemed extra bright following three straight days of rain and flooding.

"Even the dog at this point has to do the doggy paddle to go potty. Friend of mine asked if she started to grow gills yet. We have five ferrets. Two of them are back here. Thank God we don't have to let them out or we'd never see them again," said Lauri DeJesus.

During the peak of the flooding on Wednesday, we spoke with the owner of Washingtonville Garage. He was camped out outside of his business for 14 hours on Wednesday. He says he's thrilled that at least we have some sun and the rain is gone but most importantly that his business is still intact.

"I am real happy, you can't imagine," said Harold Degreen. "Don't have to go out there and fight the raindrops. I don't have to watch the water come in my building."

Down the road at Burkholder's Auto Sales, similar luck and minimal damage. Burkholder's moved its cars before the flood came rolling through.

"We just went ahead and moved them out. In some cases, we moved them out and it wasn't more than 15 minutes later that the water was starting to cover the lot. So we're really thankful, thank God it worked out really good," James Burkholder said.

People say they were prepared for flooding because they've been through this before.