Latest Road Closure Updates

Lackawanna County Insurance Agent Sentenced for Fraud, Theft

Posted 4:20 pm, July 26, 2018, by , Updated at 04:19PM, July 26, 2018

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County was sentenced on Thursday after being found guilty of insurance fraud.

Timothy Hewitt, an insurance agent from South Abington Township, was sentenced to 19-72 months in state prison to be followed by 12 years of probation after letting policies lapse and overbilling clients.

Hewitt was also ordered to pay back clients.

Hewitt overbilled clients $129,650 for insurance policies in 2016-2017.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s