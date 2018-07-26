Lackawanna County Insurance Agent Sentenced for Fraud, Theft
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County was sentenced on Thursday after being found guilty of insurance fraud.
Timothy Hewitt, an insurance agent from South Abington Township, was sentenced to 19-72 months in state prison to be followed by 12 years of probation after letting policies lapse and overbilling clients.
Hewitt was also ordered to pay back clients.
Hewitt overbilled clients $129,650 for insurance policies in 2016-2017.
