Lackawanna County Insurance Agent Sentenced for Fraud, Theft

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County was sentenced on Thursday after being found guilty of insurance fraud.

Timothy Hewitt, an insurance agent from South Abington Township, was sentenced to 19-72 months in state prison to be followed by 12 years of probation after letting policies lapse and overbilling clients.

Hewitt was also ordered to pay back clients.

Hewitt overbilled clients $129,650 for insurance policies in 2016-2017.