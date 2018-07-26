Kraft Heinz Recalls Taco Bell Cheese Dip for Botulism Risk

An estimated 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being recalled because there are signs of product separation that could lead to botulism, the US Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday. There have been no reported illnesses or consumer complaints, Kraft Heinz Foods Company said in a statement.

As a precaution, cheese dips in 15-ounce glass jars labeled with individual “best when used by” dates between December 27, 2018, and January 23, 2019, are being recalled. Kraft Heinz recommends that buyers not eat the product, even if it does not appear spoiled, and return it to the store for exchange or for a refund. Consumers can also call the company at 1-800-310-3704 with any questions or to get a refund.

Botulism is a rare form of life-threatening food poisoning caused by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. It occurs when toxins attack the nerves, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, muscle paralysis and difficulty speaking or swallowing. Symptoms usually occur 18 to 36 hours after eating contaminated food but can appear only six hours later or up to 10 days after the initial exposure.

“People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention,” Kraft Heinz said.

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish, Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits and other foods containing whey powder have been recalled recently due to possible salmonella contamination. Other recent recalls include Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal and cut melon for possible salmonella and Del Monte Fresh vegetable trays due to cyclospora.