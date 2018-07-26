Flooding Fears in Columbia County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA COUNTY -- The stress level in Columbia County is going down Thursday morning as emergency management officials say river levels are slowly receding.

Workers at a water treatment plant in Bloomsburg are relieved to walk into dry floors in their buildings on Thursday.

They were concerned over nearby Fishing Creek which also affects a lot of neighbors in Bloomsburg.

The Susquehanna River, along with other nearby creeks, is expected to crest below flood stage in Columbia County.

However, there could still be some minor flooding in low lying areas and even ponding on a few roads. Overall, things are improving.

