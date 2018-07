Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Thursday was the 10th and final day of the 2018 Solemn Novena to St. Ann in Scranton.

The Novena ends on St. Ann's feast day every year.

The Novena concluded with 7:30 p.m. mass.

Bishop Bambera resided over the final mass in Scranton.

Church officials say nearly 4,000 worshippers visited per day during the Novena.