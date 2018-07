× Falls Trail Closed at Ricketts Glen State Park

RICKETTS GLEN STATE PARK, Pa. — The falls trail at Ricketts Glen State Park is closed because of water running over the trail and damage from runoff.

Officials with DCNR said one bridge on the trail was damaged and needs to be replaced.

Video on the state park’s Facebook page from Wednesday shows high water conditions in the park.

Park officials have not said when the trail at Ricketts Glen will reopen.