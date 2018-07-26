Tired of the same, boring cold sandwiches? The maker of the Red Copper Flipwich claims it will create perfectly grilled sandwiches without fail in just minutes. This is all thanks to a special design of two interlocking grill pans coated with a non-stick ceramic surface. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Does It Really Work: Red Copper Flipwich
1 Comment
lickerblisters
Don’t they already make a mean sammich in Pottsville? That’s what I’ve heard anyways.