Deadly Crash in Bloomsburg Under Investigation

Posted 4:36 pm, July 26, 2018, by

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — One person is dead following a crash in Bloomsburg on Wednesday night.

According to police, an SUV and Caravan minivan collided at the intersection of East 5th and Spruce Street around 11:00 p.m.

After crashing into each other, the SUV then struck a utility pole and the minivan crashed into a tree.

The driver of the SUV, Grace Henrie, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The other driver was not injured.

Police are still investigating the deadly crash in Columbia County.

