Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Police in Lackawanna County say a construction accident is to blame for a gas leak.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 a construction crew hit a gas line along Tigue Street in Dunmore around 6:30 Thursday evening.

Police say UGI arrived and shut off the gas shortly after.

For safety, power was turned off in the surrounding areas due to sparking possibilities.

The gas leak is now under control in Lackawanna County.