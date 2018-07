× Clear Skies Make Way for the Big Screen in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The rain let up just in time for the Drive-in Downtown Movie Series in Scranton.

The event, hosted by Scranton Tomorrow, started around 8 p.m. on Thursday with activities for kids before the feature “Sing” played.

Free popcorn was provided by Elm Park Methodist Church.

This was the 8th annual Drive-in Downtown in Scranton.