Boy Scout Camp Spends Rainy Week Outdoors

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Under a sunny sky and with rakes in hand, Boy Scouts and camp counselors at Camp Minsi near Mount Pocono are clearing paths on trails that were stone covered after the rainy week in the Poconos.

Several scouts from all over the area have been living in tents all week long.

“All the kids, we go outside in the rain sometimes and play,” said Matthew Scardigno, Pocono Pines. “It hasn’t bothered me.”

This troop from Pocono Pines has been here since Sunday.

“Kids are used to getting wet and we go camping once a month, so you try to stay dry when you can,” said Gordon Argot, assistant camp master.

Living in the wild and dealing with the elements has been a learning experience for these teens.

Thomas DeMarsh from Mount Pocono says he learned something very important.

“This week I learned not to put your clothes on the hanger right away because it will rain and your clothes will not dry,” said DeMarsh.

Now even though the Boy Scouts don’t mind the rain, they do like sunny days better and are happy to finally have one that is rain free.

“My favorite part was going canoeing. We went but we capsized today and that’s pretty much it, yeah,” said DeMarsh.

“They get used to it. They whine and complain sometimes but they get used to it and make it through,” said Argot.

The campers hope for some drier weather so they can wrap up the week under sunny skies.