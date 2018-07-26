Latest Road Closure Updates

Bartending to Benefit Women’s Shelters in Columbia County

Posted 9:17 pm, July 26, 2018, by , Updated at 08:07PM, July 26, 2018

BERWICK, Pa. — A bar in Columbia County featured guest bartenders to raise money for a good cause on Thursday night.

Bandit’s Roadhouse in Berwick featured Bo Orlando and Matt Karchner as guest bartenders to raise money for Beyond Violence.

All tips were donated to local women’s shelters.

Orlando is a former NFL safety, playing for the Oilers, Chargers, Bengals and Steelers throughout his career.

Karchner is a former major league pitcher and is one of only a handful of players to play for both Chicago teams during his career.

