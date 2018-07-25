Woman Arrested for Stabbing Boyfriend During Fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. -- A woman is facing assault charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend.

It happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday along Winters Avenue in West Hazleton.

Officials say the couple got into an argument, and Stephanie Peguero, 26, attacked the victim. He was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Peguero is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence.