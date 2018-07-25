Latest Road Closure Updates
Woman Arrested for Stabbing Boyfriend During Fight

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. -- A woman is facing assault charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend.

It happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday along Winters Avenue in West Hazleton.

Officials say the couple got into an argument, and Stephanie Peguero, 26, attacked the victim. He was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Peguero is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence.

