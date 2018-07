Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCUST TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Crews are at a water rescue in Columbia County.

It happened at a home near Numidia early Wednesday morning.

Crews say five people and three pets are trapped in that home.

That water seen surrounding the home is Roaring Creek.

Route 42 runs alongside that home and is shut down Wednesday morning in that part of Columbia County.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video