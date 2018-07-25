× Up Close & Personal With Camp Cadet

“The force” is really with a group of kids this week in Lackawanna County.

A number of area police officers, state troopers and other law enforcement officials are leading the charge at Camp Cadet.

The program takes place at various locations throughout the summer in Pennsylvania.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the Camp Cadet playing out this week at Marywood University.

This specific camp is referred to as “Troop R” which involves campers from Lackawanna, Pike, Susquehanna, and Wayne Counties.

Camp Cadet is run by a nonprofit that’s affiliated with the Pennsylvania State Police.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM (via the organizers):

Camp cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of twelve to fifteen. the camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by troopers, local police officer’s and many other volunteers. the goal of camp cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

Camp cadet is open to all youth and is structured similar to training at the police academy. all participants who attend camp cadet are addressed as “cadet” during the week. cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. the camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention and many other issues facing today’s youth.

