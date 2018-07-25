Thief Suspected in State Park Car Break-Ins Nabbed

Latest Road Closure Updates
Posted 3:21 pm, July 25, 2018

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have arrested a man suspected of breaking into vehicles parked at Lehigh Gorge State Park in Luzerne County.

Officers say Timothy Jones, 28, stole credit cards, phones, a gun, and other items from cars parked at the White Haven access road to the park in May.

One of the stolen cards was used at Walmart near Hazleton.

Police say they identified Jones from surveillance video at the store.

Officers are also looking for an accomplice in the thefts in Luzerne County.

