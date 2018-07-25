× Rock Slide Closes Route 11 in Northumberland County

POINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A rock slide has Route 11 closed in Northumberland County.

It’s shut down between Northumberland Borough and Danville.

Debris from the rock slide can be seen all over the road near the Montour County line.

According to PennDOT, detours are in effect.

Drivers traveling from Northumberland to Danville should use Route 147 south to Sunbury and Route 61 north to Route 15 north to Interstate 80 east to Route 54 east.

Drivers traveling from Danville to Northumberland should use Route 54 west to I-80 west to Route 15 south to Route 61 south to Sunbury and Route 147 north.

For a look at the latest traffic conditions, click here.