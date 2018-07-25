Latest Road Closure Updates
Check River, Stream Levels Near You
School Closings And Delays

President Trump to Campaign for Barletta in Wilkes-Barre Twp.

Posted 9:31 pm, July 25, 2018, by , Updated at 09:24PM, July 25, 2018

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — President Donald Trump is set to visit our area next week.

Trump will be in Luzerne County campaigning for U.S. Senate candidate Lou Barletta on Thursday, August 2 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township, according to the president’s campaign website.

Congressman Barletta is the former mayor of Hazleton and current member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Barletta is the Republican candidate running against Democratic incumbent Bob Casey of Scranton.

To register for tickets to the event, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s