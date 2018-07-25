× President Trump to Campaign for Barletta in Wilkes-Barre Twp.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — President Donald Trump is set to visit our area next week.

Trump will be in Luzerne County campaigning for U.S. Senate candidate Lou Barletta on Thursday, August 2 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township, according to the president’s campaign website.

Congressman Barletta is the former mayor of Hazleton and current member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Barletta is the Republican candidate running against Democratic incumbent Bob Casey of Scranton.

To register for tickets to the event, click here.