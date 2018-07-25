Police Surround Home of Homicide Victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARKSVILLE, Pa. -- Law enforcement authorities assembled outside the home of a homicide victim in Luzerne County Wednesday night.

The man's son is a person of interest in his father's death.

Several police departments surrounded the home on Washington Avenue in Larksville.

Inside that home, investigators say William Denman, 64, was shot twice in the head with a small-caliber weapon. His body was found Tuesday.

Investigators say a person of interest in this homicide case is Ulysses Denman, 20, of Larksville. State police said he is the son of the victim.

A neighbor reported seeing Ulysses Denman going back into that home on Wednesday.

Washington Avenue is blocked off.

There is no word whether Denman is in custody or if he is still in the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.