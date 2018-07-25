Nursing Home Residents Donate to ‘Little Go Joe’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMHURST TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Go Joe 21 is underway. This year, WNEP morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker is biking his way through New England.

One assisted living facility in Lackawanna County is helping residents feel like they're along for the ride.

Tom Possinger is the activity aide at St. Mary's Villa in Elmhurst, but many residents know him as "Little Joe."

Just like Joe Snedeker, he hops on a bike every year to raise money for St. Joseph's Center. However, instead of riding through the streets, "Little Joe" rides through the halls of St. Mary's Villa.

"It's wonderful because it's from nursing home and personal care residents, a dollar at a time. Not everybody is wealthy, and this is coming from their heart, and they get to contribute. Even a little bit adds up to a lot," Possinger said.

Possinger says the residents have donated more than $10,000 over the course of the 12 years that he's done the mini bike ride.