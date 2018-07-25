× Larksville Death Ruled Homicide, Person of Interest Named

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — State police now call a death in Luzerne County homicide and are looking for a person of interest.

Autopsy results show William Denman, 64, was shot twice in the head with a small-caliber weapon.

Denman’s body was found Tuesday in his home on Washington Avenue in Larksville.

Investigators are looking for Ulysses Denman, 20, of Larksville. They have not said what his relationship to the victim is.

Anyone with information on Denman’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at 570-697-2000.

41.252900 -75.940167